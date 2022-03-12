Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,054,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

