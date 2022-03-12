WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.97

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.97 and traded as low as $34.42. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 1,148,563 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

