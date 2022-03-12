Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Wolverine Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 856,608 shares traded.

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLV)

Wolverine Technologies Corp. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals. It focuses on the exploration and development of base and precious metal properties. The firm holds interest in the Cache River property, which is located in the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.

