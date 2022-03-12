Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Lowered to $24.00 at UBS Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.30.

WWW opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

