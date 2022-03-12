Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

Woodward stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

