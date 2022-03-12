Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $136.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 182.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.9% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,722,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.19. 284,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

