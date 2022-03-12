Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

NYSE WK opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 182.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth $28,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 54.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,444,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

