Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $592.50

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 610.50 ($8.00), with a volume of 115898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608 ($7.97).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WKP shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.14) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.76) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 783.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 833.25.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.