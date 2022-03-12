Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 2,163,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,260. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

XERS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Earnings History for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

