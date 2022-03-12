YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,158. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. YETI has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.97.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.