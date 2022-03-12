Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $5.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

YEXT stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $766.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $8,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 223,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 112,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

