Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post $1.68 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

CR traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 315,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,931. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

