Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $9.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

