Zacks: Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVEO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

