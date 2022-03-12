Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Continental Resources reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $9.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. 2,354,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $62.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

