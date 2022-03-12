Zacks: Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.05. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

