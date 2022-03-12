Zacks: Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.03. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,336 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

