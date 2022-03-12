Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to report $168.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.50 million. Datto posted sales of $144.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $724.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $726.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $859.61 million, with estimates ranging from $851.70 million to $872.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSP. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 258,273 shares of company stock worth $6,438,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSP opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

