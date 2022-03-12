Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will report $89.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.80 million. First Foundation reported sales of $66.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $375.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $385.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.73 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $430.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,719,000 after acquiring an additional 171,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 215,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,193. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

