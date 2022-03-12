Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.23 Million

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will report $89.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.80 million. First Foundation reported sales of $66.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $375.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $385.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.73 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $430.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,719,000 after acquiring an additional 171,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 215,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,193. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

About First Foundation (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.