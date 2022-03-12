Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.46 million and the lowest is $31.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $29.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $164.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $167.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $284.36 million, with estimates ranging from $237.76 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

PACB stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,231. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.33. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

