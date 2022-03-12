Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

