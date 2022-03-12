Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.