Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Viasat reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 328,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. Viasat has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.21 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $29,243,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

