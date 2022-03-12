Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $83.48 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

