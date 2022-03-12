Zacks: Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.79. Angi has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Angi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

