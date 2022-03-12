Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.31 Million

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will report sales of $263.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.79 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $158.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

APLE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,710 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.