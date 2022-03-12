Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will report sales of $263.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.79 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $158.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

APLE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,710 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

