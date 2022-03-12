Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will report sales of $668.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.64 million and the highest is $780.31 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $41.01. 302,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.