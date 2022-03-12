Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OpGen by 502.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the third quarter worth $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

