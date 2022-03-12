Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) to Sell

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 over the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 155.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 657.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

