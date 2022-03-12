Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

