Zacks Investment Research Lowers Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $46,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 528,908 shares of company stock worth $5,098,504.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

