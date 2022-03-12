Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $996.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.