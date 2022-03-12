Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $104.00 and last traded at $104.78, with a volume of 24320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.08.

Specifically, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,504 shares of company stock worth $26,067,140. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after acquiring an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

