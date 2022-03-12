Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $320.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,267 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,022. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.14. 1,892,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.30. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

