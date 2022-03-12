Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.