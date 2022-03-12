Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $12.87 on Friday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 462,538 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zuora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zuora by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.