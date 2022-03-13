-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Lion Electric posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.
LEV traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 445,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.74. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.
Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
