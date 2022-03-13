-$0.04 EPS Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Genasys posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 23,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. Genasys has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

