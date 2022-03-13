-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.20). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 265,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,925. The firm has a market cap of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of -156.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

