$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.32. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. 21,957,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,294,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

