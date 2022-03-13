$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. UDR posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $56.64. 1,354,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

