$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. UDR posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $56.64. 1,354,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
