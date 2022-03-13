$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.79. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,520. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CNX Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 104,320.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 99,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

