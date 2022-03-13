$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $174,051,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $65.72. 1,090,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

