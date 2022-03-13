$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.82. Cerner posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.40. 2,236,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

