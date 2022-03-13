$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.96. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE MSA traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.04. 82,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 272.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $172.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,580,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after acquiring an additional 118,048 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.