$1.66 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 181,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,132,000 after purchasing an additional 164,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

