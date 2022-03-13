$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to report $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 639,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 319.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

