10,074 Shares in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of TESSCO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 91,790 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

