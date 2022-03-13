11,951 Shares in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter worth about $175,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter worth about $973,000. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDW opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69. Redwire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

