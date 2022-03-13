1,278 Shares in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

FSFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

