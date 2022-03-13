13,700 Shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 31.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $209,840 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Kearny Financial (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.